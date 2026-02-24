The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tupper's avatar
tupper
12m

“One of my rules of thumb is that anyone who elevates “anti-wokeism” to pride of place in their personal ideology is just camouflaging their real beliefs.”

You’ve said many true things. None truer than this.

Reply
Share
Brian Watkins's avatar
Brian Watkins
11m

JVLs point about the difference in feeling between the 9/11 memorials and the Renee Good/Alex Pretti memorials is fitting. The first was reverence, the second hatred and fear. This is what happens when the enemy (perceived or real) is within. Normal measures are built for external enemies. Internal enemies are never perceived or recognized until it is too late.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture