Dan R.'s avatar
Dan R.
20m

"And while the Trump administration has since drawn down its deployment of agents to Minneapolis, the people who live here don’t feel as though things have changed."

Why is this not front-and-center on every newscast? Homan says they've withdrawn, but apparently only the news coverage has stopped.

What is the DHS troop count in Minneapolis?

Have abductions and assaults by DHS troops ceased?

We can't let Minneapolis drop off our radar just because the administration says there's nothing happening.

Catherine Rodrigue's avatar
Catherine Rodrigue
11m

I was reading Jeffrey Rosen's the Pursuit of Happiness in which he references Frederick Douglass's remarks in an 1894 speech about the Supreme Court and the Republican Party: "[The Supreme Court] has destroyed the [1875] Civil Rights Bill, and converted the Republican Party into a party of money rather than a party of morals, a party of things rather than a party of morals and justice." Sound familiar?

