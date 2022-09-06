The Bulwark
Amanda Carpenter: Need to Know
Amanda Carpenter: Need to Know

Amanda Carpenter
Sep 06, 2022
41
Trump has stayed on message from the start: The people who stormed the Capitol did nothing wrong. This once-radical idea has since become mainstream MAGA. Amanda Carpenter drills down on how the movement to pardon the rioters took off — on the latest installment of "Need to Know."

Amanda Carpenter
