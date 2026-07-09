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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
3h

"I dare say Ronald Salgado Araujo was a better American than they are."

Amen to this.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
3hEdited

It is ironic to hear Donald Trump - a dishonest man whom many contractors say they would never work with again - complain that he can't do a deal with the Iranians because they are unreliable liars who won't live up to their end of the bargain.

He sounds so frustrated and butt-hurt about it that it makes me wonder if the gods aren't working together to deliver a little karma.

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