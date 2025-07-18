The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
1hEdited

I'm going to do something I never thought I'd do. I yield the floor to holocaust-denying, white supremacist, Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes:

“And now he says if you are not on board with the Epstein coverup I don’t want your support. You’re a weakling. F**k you. F**k you. You suck. You are fat. You are a joke. You are stupid. You are not funny. You are not as smart as you think you are.

And honestly, and if you watch my show, you know I’ve been very critical. I’ve never been this far. This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam. When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. The Liberals were right. The MAGAs were had. They were.

When we look back in history, we will see Trump as a scam artist."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
MARYANNE C's avatar
MARYANNE C
1h

This is sounding less and less like a completely crazy conspiracy theory and more like a perfectly plausible plot line in a “Law and Order” episode…and the best alibi so far is “I’m not clever enough to use the word enigma”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture