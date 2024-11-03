Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
21
17

Ann Selzer: How Could This Be?

Tim Miller
Nov 03, 2024
∙ Paid
21
17
Share

Few states are as red as Iowa, and yet the legendary Iowa pollster Ann Selzer found that Kamala has leapfrogged over Trump to take the lead there. The turnaround is due to women—particularly women 65 and older, who previously tilted toward Trump, but now favor Kamala 63–28 percent. Iowa’s new strict abortion law could be a factor.

Leave a comment

J. Ann Selzer joins Tim Miller for a special Sunday pod.

Show notes:
Des Moines Register story on the Iowa Poll
Des Moines Register story on Iowa’s congressional races

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Mehdi Hasan: Memory-Holing the Worst President
  Tim Miller
Adam Kinzinger: All the Little Bros
  Tim Miller
Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain: No More Petty Tyrants
  Tim Miller and Alexander Vindman
Robert Draper: The Prosecutor
  Tim Miller
Robert Kagan and Bill Kristol: It's Already Happening Before Our Eyes
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Bret Stephens: Pray Kamala Wins
  Tim Miller
David French: 2017 Trump Is Gone
  Tim Miller