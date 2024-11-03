Ann Selzer: How Could This Be?

Few states are as red as Iowa, and yet the legendary Iowa pollster Ann Selzer found that Kamala has leapfrogged over Trump to take the lead there. The turnaround is due to women—particularly women 65 and older, who previously tilted toward Trump, but now favor Kamala 63–28 percent. Iowa’s new strict abortion law could be a factor.
J. Ann Selzer joins Tim Miller for a special Sunday pod.
Show notes:
Des Moines Register story on the Iowa Poll
Des Moines Register story on Iowa’s congressional races
Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.