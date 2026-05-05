The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Lapadula's avatar
Anthony Lapadula
17m

"Oil of oy vey"

Absolutely fantastic. No notes.

Reply
Share
stacey's avatar
stacey
3m

Baby Pictures????

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture