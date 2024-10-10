Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

MARC CAPUTO AND SAM STEIN: Poll Finds Large Chunk of Haley Voters Ready to Ditch Trump

A SIGNIFICANT CHUNK OF SELF-IDENTIFIED Nikki Haley voters say they will support Kamala Harris for president, according to a new survey shared exclusively with The Bulwark.



If the election were held today, Donald Trump would win just 45 percent of those who backed Haley in the GOP primary while 36 percent said they’d back Harris, the new poll shows, according to the survey of 781 registered Republicans and independents conducted by the new Democratic-leaning polling outfit Blueprint. The poll did not include Democrats or Democrat-leaning Independents who supported Haley.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

MONA CHAREN: Not All Lies Are Created Equal

IT NEVER ENDS. The press still does not know how to handle the avalanche of lies that is MAGA’s chief contribution to our national life. I understand, sort of. It’s dull and time consuming to bird-dog every false accusation, wild assertion, or factual misstatement that comes out of Trumpland. “They’re controlling the weather” is just the latest crackpottery from a sitting member of Congress who is also one of the GOP caucus’s top fundraisers. But, when there’s a forest fire, the firefighters don’t get to say, “Oh, this again? We put out a fire here last year.”

READ THE REST.

FROM SPRINGFIELD, OHIO TO THE FLOODED mountain towns of western North Carolina, Republicans are ending the 2024 campaign with a torrent of lies, misrepresentations, and falsehoods. Donald Trump, as always, engages in demonstrably false lies he is easily caught in, but this time around he has a running mate who does so, too. A few of their fellow Republicans have called out Trump and JD Vance for some of their recent lies—about Haitians supposedly killing and eating pets in Ohio last month and about Democrats supposedly holding out on relief for Republicans in storm-ravaged areas. But many other Republicans are parroting the lies.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! Empty your wallets: Not because Amazon and Walmart are having massive online sales, but rather, the Scholastic Book Fair is here! I am doing my best to push books, but the allure of “educational toys” is a strong pull.

Tough sledding for the Guardians… Who were again blanked by the Tigers. 20 innings without a run, a franchise record. Woof. Time to win the whole bleeping thing.

Come see us, October 17-19!

“All about my dad”… Must-read Whispers of Aqsa at GCV+F.

The Moment of Truth… “The reelection of Donald Trump would mark the end of George Washington’s vision for the presidency—and the United States” writes Tom Nichols in The Atlantic🎁.

Ohio politician shares… weather conspiracy theory amid hurricanes (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Trump Fans Wearing ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ Shirts at Detroit Rally… Admit They’re Not Actually Auto Workers (Mediaite)

A Bulwark double feature! With Tim and Sarah on MSNBC this afternoon.

When Americans were dying by the hundreds… Trump was busy sending Covid test kits to Putin. Check out the latest ad from our friends at Republican Voters Against Trump.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.