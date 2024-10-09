AAAAHHHHH!

Playback speed
Oct 09, 2024
MAGA’s lies about hurricanes affecting the U.S. are as ridiculous as they are dangerous, leading some in the GOP to try to debunk the false reality their party created. Plus, Bob Woodward’s new book contains disturbing allegations of Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, both during and since his time in the White House, and Sarah gives some insights into her recent Nevada focus groups.

Details for our Bulwark Live Swing State Swing tour are coming soon to TheBulwark.com/events.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

