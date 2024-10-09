AAAAHHHHH!

MAGA’s lies about hurricanes affecting the U.S. are as ridiculous as they are dangerous, leading some in the GOP to try to debunk the false reality their party created. Plus, Bob Woodward’s new book contains disturbing allegations of Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, both during and since his time in the White House, and Sarah gives some insights into her recent Nevada focus groups.

