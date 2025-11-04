The Bulwark

Bill and JVL on Dick Cheney’s Legacy

Jonathan V. Last
and
William Kristol
Nov 04, 2025
∙ Paid
JVL and Bill Kristol reflect on the life and legacy of Dick Cheney—a man who defined a certain strain of Republican politics for half a century, from Ford’s White House to the Trump resistance. They discuss how Cheney went from “Darth Vader” to one of the last serious conservatives, and what his death says about the end of the old GOP.

