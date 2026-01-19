Bill Kristol: Trump Is Humiliating Us

The president's demented rant that the United States has to take Greenland because the Nobel committee has not awarded him his much coveted peace prize is farcical and embarrassing—we are in 25th Amendment territory. At the same time, Trump's alternate claim that conquering the island is about being tough on Russia is so phony since he's busy trying to help give Ukraine to Putin. Meanwhile, ICE agents' constant videotaping of members of the public may be tied to their use of facial recognition software. Plus, in this particularly horrible period of news, we are remembering the hope and optimism that pushed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to fight for a better America.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

