The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2h

Normally, I'd be hesitant to push the man with the nuclear codes to his breaking point, but in this case, I want to see him broken beyond repair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
2h

I’ve run out of intelligent comments. I just want to say that the repeated betrayal of Ukraine by this administration is going to go down as one of the most if not the most outrageous and pathetic acts in the history of US foreign policy. I’m not Ukrainian, but I’m literally becoming unglued with what has been occurring in the “negotiations” by the administration with Russia. Russia’s deliberate and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, kidnapping of thousands of children, deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure with no military assets, and mass torture is one of the greatest set of war crimes since World War II and the Trump administration is attempting to reward Russia. I can’t imagine being a Ukrainian in Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture