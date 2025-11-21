Democrats Are Furious, But Is This Maryland Dem Right about Redistricting? (w/ Bill Ferguson)

After Lauren Egan wrote her newsletter Meet the Most Hated Democrat in America about Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson has become the unlikely villain of the left, he reached out and wanted to come on and explain himself.



All the attention was because he won’t redraw the state’s congressional map. He argues that pushing for an 8–0 Democratic map could backfire, thanks to a 2021 court ruling that reshaped Maryland’s entire redistricting landscape.

