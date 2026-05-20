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BREAKING: Thomas Massie Loses Primary Against Trump-Backed Challenger

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein and Jonathan V. Last
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and JVL give their takes on Rep. Thomas Massie's primary loss to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

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