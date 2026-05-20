Sam Stein and JVL give their takes on Rep. Thomas Massie's primary loss to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.
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BREAKING: Thomas Massie Loses Primary Against Trump-Backed Challenger
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 20, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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