BREAKING: U.S. and Iran Exchange Fire in Strait of Hormuz

Tim Miller breaks down the rapidly escalating confrontation between the U.S. and Iran after Iranian forces targeted American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. responded with new strikes on Iranian military assets. Despite active combat at sea, Donald Trump insists the ceasefire is still intact, even calling the exchange a “love tap.” Tim gives his take on the administration’s contradictory messaging, global oil markets, and America’s role in the region.



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