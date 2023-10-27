The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Brought to You by Johnson Phillips
Preview
0:00
-21:41

Brought to You by Johnson Phillips

The new speaker and the new presidential candidate.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Oct 27, 2023
∙ Paid

Sarah and JVL talk about the new speaker of the House and the new Democratic presidential candidate. Plus shame, a JVL hot streak, a NOLA recap, and Halloween talk.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture