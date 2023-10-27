Brought to You by Johnson Phillips

Sarah and JVL talk about the new speaker of the House and the new Democratic presidential candidate. Plus shame, a JVL hot streak, a NOLA recap, and Halloween talk.
The new speaker and the new presidential candidate.
Oct 27, 2023
Each Friday, best friends Sarah Longwell and JVL go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
