The Bulwark Pope

Sarah and JVL talk about Judge Box O’Wine and Pope Leo XIV.

Warning: It’s a lot of pope and Catholic talk. Also: It’s complicated. The pope doesn’t map onto American politics and wasn’t chosen as a rebuke to Donald Trump.

But that doesn’t mean that Trump will be able to resist turning him into an antagonist and an anti-Trump symbol. JVL wrote about this in a late-night Triad, here:

The Triad MAGA and the American Pope Jonathan V. Last · 3:35 AM Habemus papam Americanum! When a kid from Chicago’s South Side sits on the throne of St. Peter, it’s either the greatest moment in American history or a sign that the Seventh Seal is opening. Either way, tonight we can say that Bobby Prevost truly made America great again. What does it all mean? Let’s do this, rundown style. Read full story

It’s a great show and a long show. Talk about it in the comments.

Leave a comment