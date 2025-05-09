The Bulwark Pope

Sarah and JVL talk about Judge Box O’Wine and Pope Leo XIV.
Warning: It’s a lot of pope and Catholic talk. Also: It’s complicated. The pope doesn’t map onto American politics and wasn’t chosen as a rebuke to Donald Trump.
But that doesn’t mean that Trump will be able to resist turning him into an antagonist and an anti-Trump symbol. JVL wrote about this in a late-night Triad, here:
It’s a great show and a long show. Talk about it in the comments.
