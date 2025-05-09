The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview
The Bulwark Pope

IT'S A JOKE PEOPLE.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Sarah and JVL talk about Judge Box O’Wine and Pope Leo XIV.

Warning: It’s a lot of pope and Catholic talk. Also: It’s complicated. The pope doesn’t map onto American politics and wasn’t chosen as a rebuke to Donald Trump.

But that doesn’t mean that Trump will be able to resist turning him into an antagonist and an anti-Trump symbol. JVL wrote about this in a late-night Triad, here:

The Triad

MAGA and the American Pope

Jonathan V. Last
·
3:35 AM
MAGA and the American Pope

Habemus papam Americanum! When a kid from Chicago’s South Side sits on the throne of St. Peter, it’s either the greatest moment in American history or a sign that the Seventh Seal is opening. Either way, tonight we can say that Bobby Prevost truly made America great again. What does it all mean? Let’s do this, rundown style.

Read full story

It’s a great show and a long show. Talk about it in the comments.

The Secret Podcast is exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring JVL and Sarah Longwell. To watch or listen to this episode and join the conversation in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

This post is for paid subscribers

