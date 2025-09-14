The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Bulwark on Sunday: Trump's Exploitation of the Charlie Kirk Assassination

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Jay Nordlinger's avatar
William Kristol
and
Jay Nordlinger
Sep 14, 2025
Share

Bill Kristol is joined by Jay Nordlinger to discuss the legacy of human rights struggles, the dangers of demagoguery, and the role of leaders in times of crisis. They look at Putin’s Russia, Trump’s America, and why the future of liberal democracy depends on choices made by both presidents and citizens.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture