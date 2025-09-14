Bulwark on Sunday: Trump's Exploitation of the Charlie Kirk Assassination

Bill Kristol is joined by Jay Nordlinger to discuss the legacy of human rights struggles, the dangers of demagoguery, and the role of leaders in times of crisis. They look at Putin’s Russia, Trump’s America, and why the future of liberal democracy depends on choices made by both presidents and citizens.

