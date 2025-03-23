Playback speed
Bulwark on Sunday: You Can’t Make A Deal With Darth Vader

Don't be Lando.
Joe Perticone
and
John Avlon
Mar 23, 2025
How To Fix It Host John Avlon sits in for Bill this weekend on Bulwark on Sunday with Reporter Joe Perticone. They break down the news of the week including the continued folding to Trump, Dems who are fighting back and much more.

