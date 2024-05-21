Recently in The Bulwark:

WHAT DO MARTHA-ANN ALITO AND MONTY HALL have in common? Quite a bit, as it turns out. And therein hangs a tale about credulity and a mathematician named Thomas Bayes. Here’s the background: The news broke recently that Justice Samuel Alito’s house flew an upside-down American flag for several days in January 2021, immediately after the January 6th assault on the Capitol. This was at a time when Justice Alito and the Supreme Court were considering several legal challenges to the election results by then-President Trump (all eventually unsuccessful). The upside-down flag (typically flown as a sign of maritime distress) was considered by some of President Trump’s supporters to be a symbol of their movement and their attempt to keep President Trump in power. Many were flown at the Capitol as it was stormed.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

IF YOU ARE A MILLENNIAL LIKE ME, or you’re a person of any generation even slightly familiar with esports, you’re probably aware of Counter-Strike, the longstanding tactical first-person shooter (FPS) franchise. CS, as it’s frequently abbreviated, pits a squad of terrorists trying to plant and detonate a bomb against a squad of counter-terrorists trying to stop them. (If you would like a fuller introduction to the game or a reminder of what it’s like, check out this delightfully entertaining video from Girlfriend Reviews on YouTube.) Counter-Strike’s premise was first developed in 1999 as a mod for one of the foundational FPS titles, Half-Life, and since then, CS has grown to become the world’s preeminent competitive shooter. More recently, it also has gained many unfortunate real-world interfaces with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

NIKKI HALEY’S DECISION HAS LOOMED for more than a year, since she launched a presidential campaign in February 2023 to earn the votes of a party that belonged to Donald Trump. She will soon have to embrace his planned autocracy or choose to separate herself from the GOP and risk ending her political career. Her choice could affect millions of votes. A Trump endorsement would tell disaffected Republicans who support her that abiding the former president’s quest for unchecked power is acceptable. Should she abstain from offering Trump her support, Haley would join his former vice president and multiple high-ranking officials from his first administration who have deemed him unfit to serve again. It would earn her instant MAGA banishment.

OVERTIME

Happy Tuesday! The Cleveland Guardians are doing their Cleveland Guardians thing. Again (Forbes).

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵… Come for the Billy Joel cover of Italian Restaurant, but stay for the Weird Al cameo.

Mike Johnson loses… a trio of key policy aides (Punchbowl).

How the $17 Desk Salad… Won (Businessweek).

I guess you could say… The courts unleashed the MacCracken (Denver Post)

“An economic death sentence…” A Trump second term potentially means “all migration” is on the line.

I guess Royce White didn’t like… Joe Perticone’s Press Pass! Thanks for reading!

