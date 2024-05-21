The Bulwark
Why 'The Idea of You' Doesn't Really Work
Plus: The rise of YouTube!
Sonny Bunch
May 21, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the rise of YouTube as a serious vector for televisual consumption. Then they review The Idea of You, a movie that doesn’t really work on any level yet has put up bonkers numbers for Prime Video. If you enjoyed the episode, please share it with a friend!

A programming note: No bonus episode this Friday thanks to the upcoming holiday, but that just gives you more reason to check out last Friday’s episode on the late, great Roger Corman.

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
