The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Roger Corman, 1926-2024
0:00
-18:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Roger Corman, 1926-2024

Sonny Bunch
May 17, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

RIP to one of the greats.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
'Apes' Together, Strong?
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of 'Mid TV'
  Sonny Bunch
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
  Sonny Bunch
The Soundscapes of Reznor and Ross
  Sonny Bunch
'Challengers' Ignites Audience Desires
  Sonny Bunch
'Rebel Moon,' Not Great
  Sonny Bunch
The Chilling, Frustrating 'Civil War'
  Sonny Bunch