Charles Lindbergh and the Ghosts of America First

Eric and Eliot welcome Professor H.W. Brands, the Jack S. Blanton Chair in History at the University of Texas, Austin and the bestselling author of more than a dozen books on American history. They discuss his book America First: Roosevelt vs. Lindbergh in the Shadow of War (New York: Doubleday, 2024) touching on: what drew Brands to the subject of the America First movement; the nature of the national debate on radio from 1939–1941; the transformation of the nation's default foreign policy of noninterventionism to globalism; the role of the congressional fight over repealing the Neutrality Acts; Lindbergh’s racialized thinking and antisemitism; how the speech he gave in Des Moines at an America First rally in fall 1941 destroyed his national image and reputation; Lindbergh’s personal character (and his multiple affairs with and children by German women in the last twenty years of his life); the transition in elite thinking from hemispheric defense to a global posture of forward defense; the British and German influence operations to shape American public opinion before Pearl Harbor; the contemporary overtones of Lindbergh’s noninterventionism; and the political naïveté today visible in Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

America First: Roosevelt vs. Lindbergh in the Shadow of War

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast cosponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.