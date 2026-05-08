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Could an 8-Year-Old Beat Up the President?

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Catherine Rampell
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell and Catherine Rampell react to the absurd new YouGov poll asking whether Americans think they—or even an 8-year-old boy—could beat Donald Trump in a fight.

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to https://TheBulwark.com/Events.

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