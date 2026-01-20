The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Don Gates
"If things go on as they are, we are heading toward a comparable collapse of the post-World War II order. This too would be followed with a true parade of horribles. Our salvation from such a fate won’t be found in Davos. It will be found, if it is to be found, in ourselves."

What can anyone at Davos say or do to prevent the impending catastrophe? Let's be real: there is no way the US or the world can endure three more years of this. Furthermore, after three years of this, there will be nothing left to prevent it continuing beyond three years; all institutions and resistance will be pulverized, elections if held will be a sham, and the only thing remaining will be an authoritarian and a government under his total control.

Europe needs to recognize what time it is? I think they know. Republicans in Congress need to recognize what time it is. Do 20 Republican Senators and a few Republicans in the House want to continue as a democracy? Because if not, and it's almost certain they do not, the post WWII order, is dead, NATO is dead, and American democracy is dead. The only way out of this now is Trump's removal.

We're only one year in, folks. Three more years of this and Hell will be unleashed.

No Sympathy, No Charity
This morning Erick son of Erick has been saying that the media will pay more attention to Trump and Greenland instead of protestors at a church in Minnesota. No shit, Erick. Yes, the President and his note are more important than one protest.

