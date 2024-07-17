Recently in The Bulwark:

JOE BIDEN’S INTERVIEW WITH Lester Holt last night, one more stop on his “I Can Do This” tour, was full of stumbles. But more damaging, for the embattled president, was that the discussion centered almost entirely around him. Biden was largely on the defensive, explaining away his bad debate performance, arguing that he retains the mental capacity for the job, downplaying any idea that there is a rift between him and Barack Obama.

READ THE REST.

THE OPENING NIGHT OF THE 2024 Republican National Convention sent a clear signal: The balance of power within the GOP has shifted. This is now an isolationist party. And if Republicans win this year’s presidential election, the first victim of this retreat from the world will be Ukraine.

READ THE REST.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO, WASHINGTON HOSTED the 50th anniversary summit of NATO’s founding. It was a special event in many ways but most notably because it formalized the entry of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary into the alliance. It also offered a process for which other countries in Central and Eastern Europe could prepare themselves for NATO membership—a historic achievement only ten years after the Berlin Wall had fallen.

READ THE REST.

Happy Tuesday! Here’s what to expect tonight at the RNC convention. See you on the livestream? If you missed the Day 1 coverage, you can catch up here. (I was an impromptu guest!)

This moment, seen from abroad… If you don’t want to watch the convention tonight, I don’t blame you. Watch this, from Australia’s ABC News In Depth. Featuring Four Corners reporter Mark Willacy, it’s called “Investigating Trump, Project 2025 and the future of the United States.” The first of a two-part series, it is exceedingly well done in capturing this moment, but from a foreign perspective. This is how they see us.

Meanwhile, in the Great White North… Toronto got a month’s worth of rain in three hours.

Full text, fact-checked. Bloomberg interviewed the very bad orange man. Is this how all print outlets should do it? (I vote yes.)

Cathy Young, from the top rope… from somebody who has perhaps willingly forgotten how bad J.D. Vance is.

JD Vance Content… from Ohioans who know how bad he is.

“The world’s largest mosquito”… A leaked call between Trump and RFK Jr.

America is a stronger country… when we project optimism over division. A message from Adam Kinzinger and our friends at Country First. We can do better. We must do better.

Inside Nate Robinson's silent battle… and his fight to live (ESPN)

