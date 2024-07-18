Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

🫏🎉 2024 CONVENTION COVERAGE 🎭🐘

Starting at 8:30 EDT we’re going live on YouTube🎥

The gang (Andrew, Sam, Bill, and yours truly) will kick off the night with a preview of the primetime lineup, J.D. Vance’s acceptance speech, and all the latest. Tonight’s theme? Foreign policy / caving to Vladimir Putin. We’ll simulcast the proceedings so you all can watch and chat together. Then after the program concludes, we’ll be back online with reactions.

Find us at YouTube.com/@bulwarkmedia.

Get 30 day free trial

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

AT THE BACK END OF THE GROUND FLOOR of the Fiserv Forum, Lynn Bradescu proudly held an off-white sign with bold lettering: “We Are Jews For Trump.” Amid a crowd of thousands of Republican conventiongoers, it stood out—not simply because of the bluntness of the proclamation but because of where Bradescu sat: among the Idaho delegation. “There are Jews in Idaho?” I asked. “You’re looking at her.”

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

AARON FRIEDBERG AND GABRIEL SCHOENFELD: What Trump-Vance Means for Ukraine

DONALD TRUMP’S SELECTION of Senator J.D. Vance as a running mate is awful news for Ukraine. Even without Vance on the ticket, Trump has been no friend of the embattled democracy. His policy is predicated on animus toward its elected leaders, which seems to be rooted in his affinity for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and on lingering resentment over his own failed attempt to coerce the Ukrainian government into providing him with “dirt” on Joe Biden, an escapade that resulted in his first impeachment. His policy is also linked to his longstanding skepticism of NATO and his general disdain for international alliances. What is that policy? Nothing more than the blunt use of American coercive leverage—the threat to terminate economic and military aid—to force Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow. Trump has repeatedly said that he will end the war in one day, somehow even before he assumes office. As absurd as this is, it showcases his posture.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

FOLLOWING THE JULY 13 ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION of Donald Trump, his supporters—and many anti-anti-Trump commentators—have been wringing their hands about the supposed rhetorical extremism of Democrats and other Trump foes. It’s all a bit rich, though, given that violent, fearmongering, and dehumanizing rhetoric has been Trump’s stock in trade over the past decade. This is, after all, the man who started his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015 by claiming that the vast majority of immigrants from Mexico, including legal ones, are “bringing drugs [and] crime” or “are rapists”—and who recently accused Joe Biden of “running a Gestapo administration.”

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

THE NEW YORK FEDERAL JURY that convicted New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez Tuesday on all sixteen felony counts relating to foreign and domestic pay-to-play corruption sent an unmistakable message: The rule of law still applies without fear or favor—at least for now in the U.S. Department of Justice. Even a powerful federal official who belongs to the Biden administration’s own party is not above the law.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! I’ll be on tonight’s convention livestream and in the comments. See you there?

Fact Checking Night 2 of the GOP… 12 claims that caught Glenn Kessler’s attention at The Washington Post.

“Don’t be an asshole…” A GOP delegate from Illinois posterized Matt Gaetz for being an asshole.

President Biden… has COVID. (WSJ) The President tweets: “I’m sick.” But that was a headfake, as he was tired of rich guys trying to buy the election.

Menendez to resign... His home state colleague Cory Booker threatening to lead the charge to expel him probably sealed his fate. We’ll see though if he follows through. Especially since he might have Republican help since it hurts their narrative of persecution. (NBC)

Congressional leaders were briefed… by the FBI on the Bethel Park shooter’s electronic devices. (NYT)

Kari Lake cornered over lawsuits… British news reporter style works the best with MAGA loons. (The News Agents)

Peter Navarro free from prison…. the former Hillary superfan who become an off-the-rails Trumpian economic advisor, was released from prison after defying a subpoena. He’s slated to speak at the convention tonight. (ABC)

Also spotted at the RNC… Paul Manafort (24sight)

Jack Smith is appealing… Judge Cannon’s ludicrous dismissal (WaPo).

Sen. Schumer conveyed to President Biden… the views of his caucus over the weekend that he should drop out. (Jon Karl, ABC)

A reality TV star teased that she’s been “dating”… a U.S. Senator who pays to watch her eat Taco Bell. (Daily Mail)

Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for 15 hours… His 'documentary' has never surfaced. (Business Insider)

And now, your daily moment of zen… Bill O’Reilly joins Jon Stewart on The Daily Show.

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.