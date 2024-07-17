The Bulwark
Jeff Sharlet and Joe Perticone: The Confidence of a Bully
Tim Miller
Jeff Sharlet
Joe Perticone
Jul 17, 2024
Trump's shark/electrocution anecdote was not a sign of deterioration. Trump is actually getting better at communicating a solid message in a carnivalesque atmosphere—and he's reaching people outside of MAGA. Plus, when Republicans talk about a message of unity, they are referring to the party, not the country. Jeff Sharlet joins Tim Miller from New Hampshire, while Joe Perticone checks in from Milwaukee.

show notes:


The Andy Kroll piece about J.D. Vance that Jeff mentioned
Joe's Press Pass dispatch from the convention on Tuesday

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

