Trump's shark/electrocution anecdote was not a sign of deterioration. Trump is actually getting better at communicating a solid message in a carnivalesque atmosphere—and he's reaching people outside of MAGA. Plus, when Republicans talk about a message of unity, they are referring to the party, not the country. Jeff Sharlet joins Tim Miller from New Hampshire, while Joe Perticone checks in from Milwaukee.
Jeff Sharlet and Joe Perticone: The Confidence of a Bully