Michael Weiss: Trump's Ukraine Cluster**ck

A troika of foreign policy amateurs—Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and JD Vance—are trying to impose a Russia-drafted peace plan on Ukraine. While Trump was in the loop, other senior officials in the administration were in the dark, even as Kushner was using back channels to work with a Putin ally. Vance eagerly got on board because he’s desperate to stab Ukraine in the back and declare himself MAGA’s heir apparent for 2028. But rival Marco Rubio—who sees that Russia doesn’t really want peace—is working on an alternative deal.

Michael Weiss joins Tim Miller to break all the machinations down.

