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EustonStation's avatar
EustonStation
2h

Democrats have to play unapologetic hardball with this.

If either one steps down, they have to delay, delay, delay to scuttle a Trump nominee until after they (hopefully) take the Senate and can truly drive a sensible replacement. Not Ted Cruz, not Mike Lee. A truly vetted constitutional purist. And if they don't get exactly what they want, then they increase the size of the court and stack it high with liberal transgender, visible minorities.

What McConnell did to block Garland and ram Coney Barrett through were two of the most cynical, calculated end-arounds in US political history. It needs to be returned.

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Dawn Kucera's avatar
Dawn Kucera
2h

It is going to be this country‘s great misfortune and Trump‘s golden luck, if he gets to appoint 5. SCOTUS members. That would be grounds to expand the court.

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