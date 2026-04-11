The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump’s Iran War Is Getting More Dangerous, Not Less (w/ Sen. Chris Coons)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein is joined by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) to discuss the escalating situation in Iran, warning that after 42 days and tens of billions of dollars, the U.S. is no better off and still lacks a clear strategy. Coons raises concerns about congressional authorization, potential backdoor war funding, and the risks of deeper escalation. The conversation also turns to domestic politics, including Pam Bondi and concerns about a more aggressive and loyal next attorney general under Trump. Finally, they discuss Melania Trump’s unusual press conference calling for more Epstein hearings.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture