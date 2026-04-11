Trump’s Iran War Is Getting More Dangerous, Not Less (w/ Sen. Chris Coons)

Sam Stein is joined by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) to discuss the escalating situation in Iran, warning that after 42 days and tens of billions of dollars, the U.S. is no better off and still lacks a clear strategy. Coons raises concerns about congressional authorization, potential backdoor war funding, and the risks of deeper escalation. The conversation also turns to domestic politics, including Pam Bondi and concerns about a more aggressive and loyal next attorney general under Trump. Finally, they discuss Melania Trump’s unusual press conference calling for more Epstein hearings.



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