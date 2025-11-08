Democrats Sweep... Will the GOP Blame Trump?
Democrats Sweep... Will the GOP Blame Trump?
Fly Fishing With Darth Vader… Matt Labash on Dick Cheney, 1941-2025.
Antisemitism Left and Right (and All Mixed Up)… Jay Nordlinger has a worthwhile conversation with David Frum.
3 key takeaways from Democrats’ big Election 2025 wins… Democrats are campaigning without apology, and Hispanics appear to be turning on Republicans (Matthew Sheffield, FLUX)
“Rioters tried to kill me on January 6. Trump pardoned them…” What it’s like to defend democracy, only to be called an un-American traitor, writes Sergeant Aquilino A. Gonell, powerfully, at Home of the Brave.
Megyn Kelly doesn’t think Muslims should hold office in America. There’s a word for that…. Amid an ideological civil war over antisemites in the MAGA movement, the right-wing podcast superstar unleashed a xenophobic attack on Zohran Mamdani, recounts Anthony L. Fisher at MSNBC.
Laurence Tribe's piece on his father's flag was moving and thought provoking. It's indescribable to me that a "piece of cloth" can mean so many things, yet it's true. I graduated from high school in 1976, which doesn't seem possible because I don't feel like I'm as old as that. More importantly, I'm very aware of the 250th birthday of our country next year. My problem is not wanting to celebrate because of the current administration of our country. I worry about the ridiculous display that will inevitably happen, probably laced with a lot of gold somehow. I'd like to wait to celebrate until we have a different administration. So I have mixed feelings when I see our country's flag. Beauty, pride in those who serve the country, dread, gratitude, sadness, reverence. Etc., especially etc. And yet, long may she wave. In particular, that.
The old school but cowardly GOP faction wants to blame Trump but only behind close doors while the MAGA insurgent will tie themselves to Trump until the day when kingdom comes.