Julie's avatar
Julie
26m

Laurence Tribe's piece on his father's flag was moving and thought provoking. It's indescribable to me that a "piece of cloth" can mean so many things, yet it's true. I graduated from high school in 1976, which doesn't seem possible because I don't feel like I'm as old as that. More importantly, I'm very aware of the 250th birthday of our country next year. My problem is not wanting to celebrate because of the current administration of our country. I worry about the ridiculous display that will inevitably happen, probably laced with a lot of gold somehow. I'd like to wait to celebrate until we have a different administration. So I have mixed feelings when I see our country's flag. Beauty, pride in those who serve the country, dread, gratitude, sadness, reverence. Etc., especially etc. And yet, long may she wave. In particular, that.

Tai
8m

The old school but cowardly GOP faction wants to blame Trump but only behind close doors while the MAGA insurgent will tie themselves to Trump until the day when kingdom comes.

