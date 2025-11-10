The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Pelletier's avatar
Veronica Pelletier
11m

Duffy threatened their Thanksgiving travel plans and they blinked.

There's a way to message this that's not weak. All the cavers have to say is "Republicans have made clear that they are perfectly content to let Americans starve and have Thanksgiving travel plans to see family disrupted in order to avoid seriously dealing with the costs of health insurance for Americans who do not have the luxury of employer provided insurance. While some may view our decision as a point of weakness, let's not forget this white house allowed this shut down to drag on so long American soldiers were getting food at food banks"

It's a deal that could have been made 5 weeks ago without all the harm and carnage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
CLS's avatar
CLS
12m

"What “concessions” did Democrats get for their cave? Again, not nothing. They got a promise from Majority Leader John Thune for a standalone vote on Obamacare subsidies in December—a vote that is pretty much guaranteed to be dead on arrival..." If so, Dems need to make sure that the American people know EXACTLY WHY this is the case!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture