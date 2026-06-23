DeSantis Picked the Wrong Fight in Miami Beach

Jonathan Cohn reports from South Beach on the fight over a beloved LGBTQ landmark, the history of Miami Beach’s queer community, and how a symbol many thought was gone ended up becoming permanent.



Read more from Jonathan Cohn: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/how-a-florida-city-saved-its-pride-symbol-from-maga-erasure

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