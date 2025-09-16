The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
2h

I voted for Nixon in 1972, my first election, so I want to remind people that LBJs failure were mixed with real and heroic achievements in Civil Rights. And Nixon's failures were also mixed with environmental policies and even affirmative action. Today we see something entirely different where one party is not completely divorced from honesty and honest policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Molly's avatar
Molly
2h

Failed presidency of LBJ…..I would argue that his achievements in addressing racism and poverty are hardly failures. Because he had one term and chose not to run? Perhaps that too was the best decision at the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
171 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture