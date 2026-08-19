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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
1h

Soooo.... is Graham just winging it? No debate prep to even trot out a canned answer? She might as well just answer every question with, "I will vote as I'm told."

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Rob Stoecklein's avatar
Rob Stoecklein
1h

One of the best headlines ever!

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