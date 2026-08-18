Melania May Be Behind MAGA’s Natalie Harp Freakout

Tim, JVL, and Andrew Egger discuss:

-(Yet another) story of a former Trump voter seeing a loved one run into the immigration policies he voted for.

-The faux outrage from MAGA-world at Sen. Jon Ossoff pointing out that Donald Trump and Natalie Harp travel together a lot.

-Karoline Leavitt leaving the White House, and who might come next.

-The Florida primary, and how Florida could become competitive in the fall.

-Pete Hegseth traveling to Iowa. Is HE running?



Plus:

-Andrew breaks down the latest weird trend on right wing twitter: Postpartum Depression truthers.

-Tim welcomes Nancy Mace to the YouTube content game.

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Bulwark LIVE: The Good Fight Tour is heading to the Southeast in October. Join Sarah, Tim, JVL and more for a night of politics among friends Oct 16-20. Tickets go on sale this Friday.



Our Bulwark+ Member Presale is happening now! To snag your seats today—upgrade now and then head to TheBulwark.com/Events to access the presale. Tickets go on sale for everyone on Friday. Don’t sleep on these tickets!

Get your tickets to Sarah's How to Eat an Elephant book tour in September! Her Chicago stop with Axe is on sale now.

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