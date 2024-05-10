Playback speed
Does This Make Me Look Weak? (Video)

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
William Galston
, and
Linda Chavez
May 10, 2024
The Society for the Rule of Law's Gregg Nunziata joins to discuss the NY and other cases against Trump; Biden's pivot on weapons to Israel, and RFK, Jr's brain worm.

highlights / lowlights: 

Mona: In Letter, 540 Jewish Columbia Students Defend Zionism, Condemn Protests

Gregg: Highlight: This Is Peak College Admissions Insanity by Daniel Currell, Lowlight:

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
