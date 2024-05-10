The Society for the Rule of Law's Gregg Nunziata joins to discuss the NY and other cases against Trump; Biden's pivot on weapons to Israel, and RFK, Jr's brain worm.
highlights / lowlights:
Mona: In Letter, 540 Jewish Columbia Students Defend Zionism, Condemn Protests
Gregg: Highlight: This Is Peak College Admissions Insanity by Daniel Currell, Lowlight: …
Does This Make Me Look Weak? (Video)
May 10, 2024
The Society for the Rule of Law's Gregg Nunziata joins to discuss the NY and other cases against Trump; Biden's pivot on weapons to Israel, and RFK, Jr's brain worm.
Beg to Differ
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
