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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
1h

“a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

Seashells-on-a-beach as an artistic medium are about as threatening as an embroidered throw pillow.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

NBC News headline: "James Comey indicted over seashell photo that officials said threatened Trump"

Photos of seashells: I think we just found our new protest sign.

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