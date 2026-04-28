President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio depart the White House on their way to Florida on March 20, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS CLOSE TO FINALIZING a radical redesign of the U.S. passport to include a picture of President Donald Trump, The Bulwark has learned from two sources with knowledge of the redesign, including one who shared images currently under consideration.

The redesign is ostensibly part of a larger celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. It comes as the Treasury Department prepares to produce coins featuring Trump’s image—both a controversial $1 coin in general circulation and an “as large as possible” commemorative gold coin—and as the National Park Service emblazons Trump’s face on its park passes. Both of those redesigns were justified as being part of the 250th anniversary celebration.

According to the images of the passport redesign provided to The Bulwark, the inside cover of the new State Department-issued document will feature a scowling Trump—taken from his second inaugural portrait—superimposed over the Declaration of Independence, as well as the president’s signature in gold.

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A more traditional patriotic image—a detail from the John Trumbull painting Declaration of Independence—is reserved for the back cover.

Images of the new passport were shared with The Bulwark on condition that it not publish them. According to the source, a government official who provided The Bulwark with color photographs of the redesign, the State Department is planning a “limited run” of 25,000 Trump-emblazoned passports. As of now, according to the source, the new design is still awaiting approval.

The Bulwark reached out to both the State Department and the White House this morning with a request for comment. A State Department spokesperson asked us for deadline extension as they were “looking into” the inquiry. We gave them an additional two hours. In that time, Fox News published an “exclusive” on the new passport design. A White House spokesperson then sent us an email response confirming the new design “on background” with a link to the Fox News story.

The potential redesign comes as President Trump has aggressively pushed for the Save America Act, which would require proof of citizenship—including a passport—before voters could cast a ballot.

According to Edward Kolla, a professor at Georgetown University and an expert on the history of passports, the decision to include the image of the president on the passport is “wacky.” No modern U.S. passport has featured the image of a sitting president, and no foreign passport has featured “the head of state of any country,” Kolla said. While passports used to bear the signatures of the officials in whose name they were issued, American passports are issued in the name the secretary of state, not the president.

The current passport design, in use since 2021, features on the inside cover a depiction of Francis Scott Key observing the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, along with the closing lines of “The Star-Spangled Banner”: “O say does that star / spangled banner yet wave / O’er the land of the free / & the home of the brave?”

The back cover of the current passport features an image of the Earth, the moon, and the Voyager spacecraft, along with a quote from the nineteenth-century author and activist Anna Julia Cooper: “The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class—it is the cause of humankind, the very birthright of humanity.”

The proposed new passport design. (Department of State)

With the exception of an image of Mount Rushmore, no president’s portrait appears in the current passport design.

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During his second term in office, Trump has taken aggressive steps to put his name and likeness on a host of government properties. His signature is set to appear on future U.S. currency, huge banners with his face have appeared on federal buildings, he has created a new website for prescription drugs called TrumpRx.gov, he has announced a new “Trump class” of battleships, and his name has been placed on both the U.S. Institute of Peace and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which is now slated to be closed for two years for renovation. Trump also introduced the “Trump Gold Card” and “Trump Platinum Card” for people willing to shell out $1 million and $5 million, respectively, to expedite the residency process (although Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed last week that only one person so far has successfully purchased a card). And the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed into law last year, included the creation of a new type of custodial IRA account for children, dubbed “Trump Accounts.”

Update, (April 28, 2026, 1:45 p.m. EDT): After this article was originally published, the State Department told The Bulwark:

As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion. These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world.

The email from the State Department Press Office did not reference the image of President Trump.

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