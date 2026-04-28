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Dargonth's avatar
Dargonth
42m

Everything needs to be restored. Every. Single. Thing.

And the Trump Family and organization needs to pay for every penny of it. Styrip them of every dime they took from us and then sue them and force them to pay for the restoration.

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dlnevins's avatar
dlnevins
43m

Thank God my passport doesn't expire until 2034!

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