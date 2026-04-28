The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Is Sticking His Face On Your Passport

Sam Stein's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Sam Stein and Benjamin Parker
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid


Sam Stein and Ben Parker break down a Bulwark exclusive that the State Department is putting Trump's face on U.S. passports, as part of "America 250." Sam and Ben walk through what the redesign would actually include, why it’s unprecedented, and how it fits into a broader pattern of Trump branding across federal symbols and institutions. Plus, they break down how we reached out to the White House and State Department for comment and gave them time to respond. Instead, the White House sent the story to Fox News.

Read Ben Parker's exclusive report on the new passport design: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/exclusive-state-dept-finalizing-plan

Subscribe to the Morning Shots newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/morningshots

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

Have a tip? We have a secure website for that! https://thebulwark.com/tips

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture