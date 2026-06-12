Pete Hegseth's Bench Press Is Embarrassing

Pete Hegseth's latest workout video was supposed to showcase strength. Instead, it was sloppy, in poor form, and seems to show Trump administration officials more determined to become fitness influencers than lead a country. Will Sommer and Joe Perticone give their takes on Hegseth's viral bench press session, RFK Jr.'s airport pull-up stunts, Kash Patel's workout videos, and the broader obsession with macho posturing in MAGA politics.

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