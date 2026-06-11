The Trio: RFK Jr.'s Podcast Guest Injected Stem Cells Into His Penis

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer are back and the FBI is coming after Will! How much time is Kash Patel's bureau spending on posting memes than fighting crime? Then, RFK Jr. sits down with a wellness guru whose résumé includes injecting stem cells into his own penis. Naturally, he's now dispensing health advice from the Health and Human Services podcast studio. And finally, the man leading the push to draft former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino for a 2028 presidential run is facing a felony meth charge after a bizarre motel incident. Plus: Candace Owens starts another right-wing influencer war about masculinity.



Read more from Will’s False Flag newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-dangerous-escalation-losing-war-iran-bombing-kharg-invasion-blanche-epstein

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