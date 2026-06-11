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David Court's avatar
David Court
36m

“I love the inflation.”

That phrase coming out of his mouth with his asinine grin on his face like he had with the Infant Johnny giving him the first FIFA Peace Prize, should be on a thousand billboards in every Red State (blue, too but 100 would do) continually from now until November. DNC WHERE ARE YOU?

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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
36m

"By all rights, it was insane for Blanche—the second-in-command at the Justice Department, the man most responsible for its day-to-day operations—to be attending this meeting at all."

But it would be perfectly rational for Trump's criminal defense attorney to attend the meeting.

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