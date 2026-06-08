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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
2h

“it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

Translation: Donald partied with Jeffrey.

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Blanche: "I’ll never say no, and we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. And some of these men may have done horrible things, and if we have evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will. But it’s also the kind of thing that the American people need to understand that it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein."

< Tim rubs his eyes >

The one thing I'm grateful for during these last 11 years is people have revealed their true selves. For some, their ambition overrides their moral compass (assuming of course they had one to begin with), and this is the case for Blanche. He knows deep down that his boss is a moral degenerate of the highest order, and yet because he desperately wants to be AG, he's willing to do **anything** to get there. There's a high probability that Trump had sexual encounters with underage girls, which is why he appointed his own lawyer to acting AG in order to bury the evidence.

Speaking personally, I believe the country deserves the embarrassment and shame that comes with this. The electorate made an amoral, corrupt bargain with Donald Trump, and because the electorate is largely stupid, it didn't occur to them that Trump would renege on that bargain.

Surprise, motherfuckers.

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