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BREAKING: SpaceX IPO Makes Musk a Trillionaire, Awful Inflation Numbers | Receipts Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Catherine and JVL at 12:30pm on Friday to discuss the week's economic and financial news.

Read Catherine's 'Receipts' newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/receipts

Read JVL's 'Triad' newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/thetriad

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