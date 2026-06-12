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BREAKING: Judge Denies Trump Request for Stay on Removing Name from Kennedy Center

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Brendan Hartnett's avatar
William Kristol, Sonny Bunch, and Brendan Hartnett
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol, Sonny Bunch and Brendan Hartnett went live to cover the court ordered removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.

Watch Sonny's conversation with Kennedy Center whistleblower Josef Palermo: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-toady-ric-grenell-made-a-fundraising

Read Sonny's piece on the dismantling of the Kennedy Center: https://www.the…

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