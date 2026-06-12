Bill Kristol, Sonny Bunch and Brendan Hartnett went live to cover the court ordered removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.
Watch Sonny's conversation with Kennedy Center whistleblower Josef Palermo: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trump-toady-ric-grenell-made-a-fundraising
Read Sonny's piece on the dismantling of the Kennedy Center: https://www.the…
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BREAKING: Judge Denies Trump Request for Stay on Removing Name from Kennedy Center
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid
Bill Kristol, Sonny Bunch and Brendan Hartnett went live to cover the court ordered removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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