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Trump Toady Ric Grenell Made a Fundraising Pitch—At a Memorial (w/ Josef Palermo)

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Sonny Bunch speaks with whistleblower Josef Palermo, who saw the collapse of the Kennedy Center from the inside. The Kennedy Center president Ric Grenell and the Trump administration said the shutdown was about renovations. But Palermo says the real story is financial collapse, political interference, and a dramatic shift away from the institution’s mission. From six-figure ticket markups to a fundraising pitch delivered during an October 7 memorial, Palermo lays out how things went wrong and how fast it happened.

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