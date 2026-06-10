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Trump Says He "Loves" Inflation, Claims to Reveal Military Secrets During Bizarre Press Event

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Benjamin Parker, and Andrew Egger
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL, Andrew Egger and Ben Parker went live to discuss Trump's June 10th press event where he said he "loves" inflation and claimed to reveal military secrets about oil in Iran.

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