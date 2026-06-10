NYT: Dan Bongino SCREAMED at Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Sonny Bunch give their takes on the New York Times bombshell surrounding the Trump White House’s frantic effort to manage the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Behind the several meetings in the Situation Room, JD Vance looks ahead to his own 2028 prospects, Dan Bongino screamed at Pam Bondi, and Susie Wiles and Stephen Chung were left trying to contain damage that keeps multiplying. The only consistent goal was protecting Donald Trump from whatever the files might say.



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